Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Runs and Drives/No Codes/Noise with exhaust/Noise while adjusting heat and A/C</p>

2010 Nissan Sentra

188,581 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Watch This Vehicle
11989371

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Kenny U-Pull

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

519-900-7591

  1. 11989371
  2. 11989371
  3. 11989371
  4. 11989371
  5. 11989371
  6. 11989371
  7. 11989371
  8. 11989371
  9. 11989371
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP3AL631569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2319-10
  • Mileage 188,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs and Drives/No Codes/Noise with exhaust/Noise while adjusting heat and A/C

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI-PD for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2004 Volkswagen Jetta GLS TDI-PD 171,409 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Mazda MAZDA6 i for sale in Saint-Lazare, QC
2006 Mazda MAZDA6 i 145,635 KM $4,200 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic LX-S for sale in North Bay, ON
2010 Honda Civic LX-S 398,218 KM $2,300 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Windsor

200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8

Call Dealer

519-900-XXXX

(click to show)

519-900-7591

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

519-900-7591

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra