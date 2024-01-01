$2,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
2010 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Kenny U-Pull
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
519-900-7591
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,581KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP3AL631569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2319-10
- Mileage 188,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and Drives/No Codes/Noise with exhaust/Noise while adjusting heat and A/C
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Windsor
200 Sprucewood Ave, Windsor, ON N9C 0B8
519-900-XXXX(click to show)
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
519-900-7591
2010 Nissan Sentra