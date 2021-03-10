2010 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $5,495 + taxes & licensing 1 1 7 , 9 9 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6726044

6726044 Stock #: R2584

R2584 VIN: 3N1AB6APXAL721530

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 117,996 KM

Vehicle Features Packages S Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.