$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Z's Auto
519-979-0233
2011 BMW 3 Series
2011 BMW 3 Series
323i
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1
519-979-0233
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
145,322KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8453745
- Stock #: 11321i - 935795
- VIN: WBAPG7C59BA935795
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11321i - 935795
- Mileage 145,322 KM
Z's Auto
11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1