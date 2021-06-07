Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

102,133 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2011 Cadillac SRX

2011 Cadillac SRX

Premium AWD Loaded No Accidents Like New

2011 Cadillac SRX

Premium AWD Loaded No Accidents Like New

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,133KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7327790
  • Stock #: 12055
  • VIN: 3GYFNFE67BS589016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca 

 

This 2011 Cadillac SRX PREMIUM is an accident free, local trade, one owner vehicle. Exceptionally clean with low km, like new! Fully loaded with 6cyl/2.8l automatic transmission, AWD, navigation, reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, DVD players, BOSE 5.1 surround speaker system, tri-zone automatic climate control with air filtration, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, XM satellite radio, heated and cooled front seats, 8-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver and passenger memory seats, 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seat, Bluetooth and voice recognition, universal home remote, 20" wheels, solar ray deep tinted rear glass, chrome roof rack, dual exhaust with chrome tips, U-Rail rear cargo system with cargo security cover, black ice metallic exterior paint, trailering pkg, rain sensing wipers, heated rear seats, sport suspension, 4 new tires and more! Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC), 0 Down payment available, No payments for 6 months OAC.

 

Book your In-Person visit today 519-948-5330

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available

