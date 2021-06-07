2011 Cadillac SRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 1 3 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7327790

7327790 Stock #: 12055

12055 VIN: 3GYFNFE67BS589016

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,133 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Proximity Key Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Warranty Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.