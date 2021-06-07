+ taxes & licensing
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
519-948-5330
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2011 Cadillac SRX PREMIUM is an accident free, local trade, one owner vehicle. Exceptionally clean with low km, like new! Fully loaded with 6cyl/2.8l automatic transmission, AWD, navigation, reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, DVD players, BOSE 5.1 surround speaker system, tri-zone automatic climate control with air filtration, push button start, keyless entry, remote start, XM satellite radio, heated and cooled front seats, 8-way power front seats with power lumbar, driver and passenger memory seats, 60/40 split folding and reclining rear seat, Bluetooth and voice recognition, universal home remote, 20" wheels, solar ray deep tinted rear glass, chrome roof rack, dual exhaust with chrome tips, U-Rail rear cargo system with cargo security cover, black ice metallic exterior paint, trailering pkg, rain sensing wipers, heated rear seats, sport suspension, 4 new tires and more! Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC), 0 Down payment available, No payments for 6 months OAC.
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.
