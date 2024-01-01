$7,000+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, leather seats, curse control. Fully detailed. Tires in excellent condition - 4 Cyl - 1.4L Amazing in gas - Fully loaded - Equipped with a powerful engine and performance-tuned suspension.
Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.
Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA.
Trade-ins are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week
Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Nation Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
