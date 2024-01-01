Menu
Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, leather seats, curse control.  Fully detailed.  Tires in excellent condition - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L Amazing in gas - Fully loaded   - Equipped with a powerful engine and performance-tuned suspension.

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Trade-ins are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

183,000 KM

Details Description

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
VIN 1G1PH5S98B7245440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, leather seats, curse control.  Fully detailed.  Tires in excellent condition - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L Amazing in gas - Fully loaded   - Equipped with a powerful engine and performance-tuned suspension.

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Trade-ins are welcome.

 

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week

 

Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2011 Chevrolet Cruze