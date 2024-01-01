Menu
CLEAN CARFAX - WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENTS

Tires in excellent condition - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L Amazing in gas - Fully loaded   - RS MODEL - Equipped with a powerful engine and performance-tuned suspension.

Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, leather seats, curse control, BACK CAMERA - TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM.  Fully detailed.  T

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Trade-ins are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

470,000 KM

Details Description

$5,300

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LTZ Turbo w/1SA

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
470,000KM
VIN 1G1PH5S96B7228989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 470,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX - WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE - NO ACCIDENTS


Tires in excellent condition - 4 Cyl  - 1.4L Amazing in gas - Fully loaded   - RS MODEL - Equipped with a powerful engine and performance-tuned suspension.


Excellent interior with no rips, stains, or signs of wear. Sunroof, leather seats, curse control, BACK CAMERA - TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM.  Fully detailed.  T

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. No lights on the dash. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed.

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.

Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Trade-ins are welcome.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week

Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-XXXX

226-246-2429

$5,300

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2011 Chevrolet Cruze