$6,600+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Sdn LS w/1SB
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
Used
141,000KM
VIN 1G1PB5SH8B7273764
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
Power Options
Power
Windows
Tinted
Convenience
Console
Safety
Airbags
Child security electronic rear door locks
Interior
STEERING WHEEL
dual cup holders
oil life monitor
Dual map lights
Black instrument panel cluster with accent rings
Air conditioning -inc: air filter
Articulating centre armrest
Dome with theatre lighting
manual reclining seatbacks
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Additional Features
Rear
Steering
Side
SUNSHADES
Wheels
Manual
DOHC
Trunk release
Rear Window
Chrome
1.8L
battery
door handles
storage
fuel range
average fuel economy
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
brakes
seatbelts
Front
MFI
Head
steering column
Driver and passenger vanity mirror
4 Cyl
12 VOLT
Theft Deterrent
SEATS
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
MANUAL FOLDING
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
average vehicle speed
3-point front and rear
4-wheel antilock
6-way manual driver
6-way manual front passenger
60/40 split-folding
Acoustics package
Chassis front
Chassis rear
Defogger
Glass
Heater ducts
MacPherson strut-type
P215/60R16-94S all season blackwall
Seat storage back pocket
Tires
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
front disc/rear drum
head curtain for outboard seating positions
includes rundown protection
knee
maintenance free
manual day/night
rear passenger
short
shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
side-impact seat-mounted for front and rear
solar ray
speedometer in kilometres and miles
upper body side
upper dash
Seat
Electric
Lights
Mirror
inside rearview
tilt and telescopic
120 amps
438 cold-cranking amps
illuminated trunk area
3-spoke comfort grip
compound crank with Z link design
variable intermittent
Moulding
rear centre seat
internal manual
centre -inc: sliding armrest
auxiliary outlets front and rear
16 x 6.5 steel with painted silver wheel covers
halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control & delay feature
Restraint
adjustable outboard positions
vehicle contents and electronic immobilizer
Driver information centre -inc: trip odometer
interior roof courtesy
NO ADJUSTMENT
3.94 final drive ratio (REQ: MZ0 Transmission
6-speed manual)
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-XXXX(click to show)
2011 Chevrolet Cruze