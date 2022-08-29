Menu
2011 Chrysler 300

86,376 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2011 Chrysler 300

2011 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

2011 Chrysler 300

4dr Sdn Touring RWD

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9307696
  • Stock #: B523
  • VIN: 2C3CA4CGOBH531924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B523
  • Mileage 86,376 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '11 Chrysler 300 with Bluetooth, touchscreen dash, satellite radio and more. 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-XXXX

519-735-3800

