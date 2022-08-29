$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2011 Chrysler 300
4dr Sdn Touring RWD
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
86,376KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9307696
- Stock #: B523
- VIN: 2C3CA4CGOBH531924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Very nice '11 Chrysler 300 with Bluetooth, touchscreen dash, satellite radio and more. 3.6-litre 6-cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic
RWD
