2011 Chrysler 300C

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 1 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7656994

7656994 Stock #: B120

B120 VIN: 2C3CA6CT6BH562765

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,167 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.