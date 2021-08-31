Menu
2011 Chrysler 300C

124,167 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2011 Chrysler 300C

2011 Chrysler 300C

2011 Chrysler 300C

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

124,167KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7656994
  • Stock #: B120
  • VIN: 2C3CA6CT6BH562765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,167 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded '11 Chryser 300C with remote start, adaptive cruise control, memory seat, heated/ventilated front seats, blind spot monitoring andf lots more. 5.7 liter V8 Hemi engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
5 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

