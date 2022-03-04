Menu
2011 Ford Edge

150,264 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2011 Ford Edge

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

2011 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8635484
  • Stock #: B342Y
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC7BBA28191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,264 KM

Vehicle Description

Sharp '11 Edge Limited with leather, memory seat, backup camera, remote start and more. 3.5 liter V6 engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

