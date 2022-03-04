$13,995+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
2011 Ford Edge
Limited
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
150,264KM
- Listing ID: 8635484
- Stock #: B342Y
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC7BBA28191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Sharp '11 Edge Limited with leather, memory seat, backup camera, remote start and more. 3.5 liter V6 engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
