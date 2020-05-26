Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,176KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5030667
  • Stock #: 11975
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG0BKA23161
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

wautoshoppers.ca

 

WE ARE THE CREDIT RE-BUILDERS!! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, GOOD JOB? NO PROBLEM!

This 2011 Ford Escape XLT FWD has LOW KM 6cyl automatic transmission, heated leather seats, power seats, power windows, keyless entry, AM/FM radio, CD player, Heated mirrors and more!

Call today and book your test drive 519-948-5330

 

Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

2014 GMC Savana 2500...
 127,500 KM
$17,299 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Durango L...
 99,206 KM
$23,299 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer X...
 119,859 KM
$23,299 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Call Dealer

519-948-XXXX

(click to show)

519-948-5330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory