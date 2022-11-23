Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

216,176 KM

Details Description

$7,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145 XLT

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 9396640
  2. 9396640
Contact Seller

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

216,176KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9396640
  • Stock #: 13552
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM3BFA88420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 216,176 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2020 Buick Encore Sp...
 48,100 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory