Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Taurus

194,739 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Taurus

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  1. 8749601
  2. 8749601
  3. 8749601
  4. 8749601
  5. 8749601
  6. 8749601
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8749601
  • Stock #: B388
  • VIN: 1FAHP2EW9BG182904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice Ford Taurus SEL, with 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ezee Wheelz

2011 Ford Taurus SEL
 194,739 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-150 XLT
 197,969 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 230,662 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

Call Dealer

519-735-XXXX

(click to show)

519-735-3800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory