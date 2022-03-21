2011 Ford Taurus

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8749601

8749601 Stock #: B388

B388 VIN: 1FAHP2EW9BG182904

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 194,739 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

