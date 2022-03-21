$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2011 Ford Taurus
SEL
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
194,739KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8749601
- Stock #: B388
- VIN: 1FAHP2EW9BG182904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,739 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice Ford Taurus SEL, with 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2