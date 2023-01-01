Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

269,572 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

WT

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

WT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

269,572KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835391
  • Stock #: 19199
  • VIN: 1GT21ZCG2BZ286029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 269,572 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

