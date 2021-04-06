2011 Jeep Patriot

$7,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6978617

6978617 Stock #: AN-427

AN-427 VIN: 1J4NF4GB8BD209494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 184,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.