2011 Jeep Patriot

184,000 KM

Details Description

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

4WD 4dr Limited

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

184,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6978617
  • Stock #: AN-427
  • VIN: 1J4NF4GB8BD209494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax. No accident. Navigation and Backup Camera. Leather seats. 70th Aniversary Edition. Custom Mats. Very Well maintained vehicle. Safety ready. No rust. New coils and spark plugs. Detailed clean, rust proofed and Alignment done. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary One Year powertrain warranty._____________________________________WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

