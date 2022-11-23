$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2011 Jeep Patriot
2011 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr North
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
184,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9375076
- Stock #: B537
- VIN: 1J4NF2GB5BD274954
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 184,871 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE. PLUS TAXES, OMVIC FEE AND WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
4×4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2