$23,995+ tax & licensing
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2011 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
147,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8582390
- Stock #: B323
- VIN: 1J4AA5D17BL600205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 147,493 KM
Vehicle Description
Extremely clean 2011 Wrangler Sahara with two tops, bluetooth, remote start, low mileage and a 3.8 liter V6 engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
