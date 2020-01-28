Menu
2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC

2011 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

$18,830

+ taxes & licensing

  • 116,380KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4538589
  • Stock #: 6570CP
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3BF596570
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Panic Button
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • auto climate control
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Dual-zone Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • reading lights
  • Integrated Garage Door Opener
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Power Outlet
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • adjustable lumbar support
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Tachometer
  • am/fm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Leather shift knob trim
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • iPod Adapter
  • AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR
  • Panorama Sunroof
  • Body Side Moldings
  • Radio data system
  • Braking Assist
  • Wood trimmed interior
  • 8 speakers
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Front Center Armrest
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Rear-View Camera
  • Body colored bumpers
  • Multimedia Package
  • Thermometer
  • Rear Center Armrest
  • CD (SINGLE DISC)
  • Adjustable Seats
  • Power Sun/Moonroof
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Split/Folding Seats
  • Vanity Mirror/Light
  • Front Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Airbags (Passenger)
  • Front Side Airbags (Driver)
  • Front Side Airbags (Passenger)
  • Door Bin
  • Power Seat (Driver)
  • Passenger Sensing Airbag
  • WOOD DASH TRIM
  • WOOD DOOR TRIM
  • Front Knee Airbags (Driver)
  • Power Seat (Passenger)
  • Voice-activated Command System
  • COMAND System
  • Premium 1 Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rocky Motors

Rocky Motors

975 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8X 2S7

519-252-2277

