Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><p>CLEAN CARFAX  - LOW KILOMETER! </p><p><br></p><p>This SUV is Certified with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!</p><p>2011 Mitsubishi Lancer - 4 Cyl - 2.0L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control </p><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.</p><p>Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.</p><p><br></p><p>THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!</p><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.</p><p>PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1728589614153_9775840329863863 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br><p>PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.</p><p><br></p><br></p>

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

148,000 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback Man SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

5dr Sportback Man SE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
VIN JA32X2HU0BU601135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AN-670-40
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX  - LOW KILOMETER! 


This SUV is Certified with ONE Year Powertrain Warranty included in the price. No hidden fees!

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer - 4 Cyl - 2.0L - Good in Gas - Nice and clean Well-maintained, very reliable engine. Body is in great condition and has no rust. Runs Great. Detailed Clean - Cruse control 

This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing.

Also included is a complimentary One Year warranty. Can be upgraded up to 4 years with additional charge.


THIRD PARTY FINANCE AVAILABLE!

WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX.

PLEASE VISIT www.autonationcarsale.ca


PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES is Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 5199909988 for further information.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2008 Lexus RX 400h 4WD 4dr Hybrid for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Lexus RX 400h 4WD 4dr Hybrid 395,000 KM $10,300 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Windsor, ON
2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 156,000 KM $10,300 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 2DR CONV MAN GX for sale in Windsor, ON
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5 2DR CONV MAN GX 159,000 KM $15,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer