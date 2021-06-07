Menu
2011 Nissan Juke

150,789 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Rate Auto Sales

519-974-9377

2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

SV

2011 Nissan Juke

SV

Location

Best Rate Auto Sales

6049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

519-974-9377

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7205939
  • Stock #: 8014
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV1BT019359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic [grey]
  • Interior Colour Grey W/premium Cloth Seat Trim [grey]
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8014
  • Mileage 150,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Split Folding Rear Seat
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Wireless phone connectivity
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Rate Auto Sales

Best Rate Auto Sales

6049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8T 1E5

