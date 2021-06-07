2011 Nissan Juke

- Listing ID: 7205939
- VIN: JN8AF5MV1BT019359
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic [grey]
Interior Colour
Grey W/premium Cloth Seat Trim [grey]
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Stock #
8014
Mileage
150,789 KM
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Wireless phone connectivity
Four wheel independent suspension
