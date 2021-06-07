2011 Nissan Juke

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 7 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7205939

7205939 Stock #: 8014

8014 VIN: JN8AF5MV1BT019359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gun Metallic [grey]

Interior Colour Grey W/premium Cloth Seat Trim [grey]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 8014

Mileage 150,789 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Wireless phone connectivity Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.