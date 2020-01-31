Menu
2011 RAM 1500

1500 4x4 V8 Crew Cab No Accidents

2011 RAM 1500

1500 4x4 V8 Crew Cab No Accidents

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 163,951KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4674153
  • Stock #: 11962
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CT1BS664566
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Your APPROVED!

go to wautoshoppers.ca today.


This 2011 Ram 1500 is a V8 / 5.7L automatic transmission, no accidents, 4x4, tow package, tonneau cover, 6 passenger seating, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, premium audio.


Finance from 1.99% APR (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC


W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 20 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.


Call for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive 519-948-5330

We're located at 5049 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor


*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, registration and licensing are extra*

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Anti-Theft System
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Lumbar Support
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto

