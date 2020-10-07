Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

145,405 KM

Details

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,405KM
Used
Good Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 5997891
  Stock #: 2149
  • VIN: 3VWDK7AJXBM332018

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,405 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT - GREAT SELECTION - PRICED TO SELL //
All Makes and Models : Ford Escape Fusion Edge, Chevrolet Cruze Equinox Orlando Malibu impala, GMC Terrain Acadia Yukon
Honda Accord Civic Pilot Odyssey fit, Hyundai Elantra Sonata Santefe , Mazda 3 4 5 and GX, VW Jetta passat, BMW, Kia Soul Optima forte
we have it all, when you finance ask about our 6 months free warranty, some restrictions may apply

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

