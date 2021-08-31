Menu
2012 Buick Verano

163,153 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

Leather Package

2012 Buick Verano

Leather Package

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,153KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8037703
  Stock #: B204
  VIN: 1G4PS5SK0C4220686

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B204
  Mileage 163,153 KM

Vehicle Description

Really sharp '12 Buick Verano Leather package with remote start, bluetooth, sunroof and more. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

