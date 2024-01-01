$11,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Cadillac SRX
AWD 4DR LUXURY
Location
Auto Nation Car Sales
9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
$11,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Metallic Midnight Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CarFax Available
2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY COLLECTIONSport utility vehicle | 6 Cylinders | 3.6L | AWD
Fully loaded - Well Maintained with lots of options! Collection Model
Back Camera - Cruise Control - Sunroof / Moonroof - Heated Setas
Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed and Alignment done.
This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.
WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX
THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
