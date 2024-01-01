Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CarFax Available</p><p>2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY COLLECTIONSport utility vehicle | 6 Cylinders | 3.6L | AWD</p><p>Fully loaded - Well Maintained  with lots of options!  Collection Model</p><p>Back Camera - Cruise Control - Sunroof / Moonroof - Heated Setas </p><p><p>Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed and Alignment done.</p><br><p>This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.</p><br><p>WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX </p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1723316410586_616235042719472 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-ins are welcome.</p><br><p>AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.</p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p><br></p>

2012 Cadillac SRX

258,000 KM

Details Description

$11,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4DR LUXURY

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
258,000KM
VIN 3GYFNDE30CS653490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Midnight Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 258,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CarFax Available

2012 CADILLAC SRX LUXURY COLLECTIONSport utility vehicle | 6 Cylinders | 3.6L | AWD

Fully loaded - Well Maintained  with lots of options!  Collection Model

Back Camera - Cruise Control - Sunroof / Moonroof - Heated Setas 

Well-maintained vehicle. No rust with excellent body and paint. New brake pads and rotors all around, and oil changed. Detailed clean, rust-proofed and Alignment done.


This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days of complete coverage safety.


WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX

THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.


AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.







Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Nation Car Sales

Used 2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE for sale in Windsor, ON
2007 Honda Accord 4dr I4 AT SE 202,000 KM $7,300 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY 258,000 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Honda Civic 4DR SE AUTO for sale in Windsor, ON
2005 Honda Civic 4DR SE AUTO 235,000 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Nation Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Nation Car Sales

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-246-XXXX

(click to show)

226-246-2429

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

Contact Seller
2012 Cadillac SRX