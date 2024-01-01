Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>$6,995 plus HST.  Clean Carfax!!!  No Accidents!!!</strong></p><p>$6,995 + HST - $9034 all in including safety, transfer & plates.</p><p><strong>196,844km</strong> Equipped With:  Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.</p><p>Carfaxs available with every vehicle, all of our vehicles have clear titles.</p><p> </p><p>WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.</p><p>3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.</p><p>Windsor, ON</p><p>N8W 1H2</p><p>519-915-5500</p><p>www.windsorpreowned.com</p><p>Richard@windsorpreowned.com</p>

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

196,812 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1717774691
  2. 1717774692
  3. 1717774692
  4. 1717774692
  5. 1717774691
  6. 1717774692
  7. 1717774691
  8. 1717774692
  9. 1717774691
  10. 1717774663
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,812KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SH0C7164438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,812 KM

Vehicle Description

$6,995 plus HST.  Clean Carfax!!!  No Accidents!!!

$6,995 + HST - $9034 all in including safety, transfer & plates.

196,844km Equipped With:  Remote Start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.

Carfax's available with every vehicle, all of our vehicles have clear titles.

 

WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO SALES INC.

3277 Tecumseh Rd. E.

Windsor, ON

N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

www.windsorpreowned.com

Richard@windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 196,812 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 142,369 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 4DR SDN for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 Cadillac ATS 4DR SDN 109,091 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze