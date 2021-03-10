Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

169,443 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Eco w/1SA

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,443KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6726035
  • Stock #: R2582
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SC4C7149290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,443 KM

Vehicle Description

$7,995 plus HST and Licensing. No hidden fees. Equipped With:   Remote Start, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!!

Vehicle Features

ECO LT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

