2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 4 4 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6726035

6726035 Stock #: R2582

R2582 VIN: 1G1PJ5SC4C7149290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 169,443 KM

Vehicle Features Packages ECO LT Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.