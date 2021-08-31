Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

119,000 KM

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7726399
  • Stock #: 324
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7392426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

In love with The Brand Chevrolet? Here is a beautiful 2012 Chevrolet Cruze LT With Great low mileage 119,000 only. No Accidents. For further information please do not hesitate to give us a call. Schedule an appointment for a test drive now!

 

Price: $7990.00 +HST & Licensing

 

We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %2.99

 

Note: Ask about our Sale!

 

Reach us by Phone # +1 519-915-3755 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca 

 

ALL Our Inventory prices include Safety!

 

We Provide Car proof for all our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

