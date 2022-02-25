Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

107,222 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

LT - BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO, CRUISE!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 8331015
  2. 8331015
  3. 8331015
  4. 8331015
  5. 8331015
  6. 8331015
  7. 8331015
  8. 8331015
  9. 8331015
  10. 8331015
  11. 8331015
  12. 8331015
  13. 8331015
  14. 8331015
  15. 8331015
  16. 8331015
  17. 8331015
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

107,222KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8331015
  • Stock #: P9257A
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SCXC7399389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9257A
  • Mileage 107,222 KM

Vehicle Description

ONSTAR, BLUETOOTH, SATELLITE RADIO & CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Hubcaps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2013 Ford Escape 4WD...
 145,948 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima 4DR ...
 75,657 KM
$19,300 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Lu...
 43,493 KM
$43,700 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory