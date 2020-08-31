Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

106,175 KM

Details Description Features

$8,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,689

+ taxes & licensing

Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,689

+ taxes & licensing

106,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5731497
  • Stock #: 2123
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU0CF138822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,175 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS /KeylessEntry /CuiseControl /Bluetooth

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Advanced Auto Sale

2018 Honda Civic LX
 39,921 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 5,125 KM
$18,514 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 60,070 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Advanced Auto Sale

Advanced Auto Sale

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

Call Dealer

519-250-XXXX

(click to show)

519-250-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory