2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Cheyenne Edition
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 182,384 KM
Vehicle Description
$13,995 plus HST. No hidden fees. CLEAN CARFAX!!! NO ACCIDENTS!!!
182,384KM Equipped With: CREW CAB, 4.8L V8, 4X4, Bluetooth, Stereo mounted controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing.
Vehicle Features
