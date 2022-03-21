Menu
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

131,463 KM

Details Description

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

5dr Hb Lt

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

131,463KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8869478
  • Stock #: P9360A
  • VIN: 1G1JC6SH0C4189949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,463 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

