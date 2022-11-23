Menu
2012 Dodge Avenger

132,950 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

4dr Sdn SXT

2012 Dodge Avenger

4dr Sdn SXT

2012 Dodge Avenger

4dr Sdn SXT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9403549
  • Stock #: B543
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCG8CN148035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B543
  • Mileage 132,950 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

