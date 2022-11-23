$8,995+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2012 Dodge Avenger
4dr Sdn SXT
Location
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
132,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9403549
- Stock #: B543
- VIN: 1C3CDZCG8CN148035
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,950 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAX OR LICENSING
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD
