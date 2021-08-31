Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,000 KM

Details Description

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Nation Car Sales

226-246-2429

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8036671
  Stock #: AN-454
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR315592

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km. Clean Carfax. No accident. Well maintained vehicle. Options include Stow n Go, DVD and Backup camera. Safety ready. New brakes all around. Detailed Clean. This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome. AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week Sunday by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.ing HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.

