2012 Dodge Journey

97,019 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

519-979-9900

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

519-979-9900

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

97,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10046952
  • Stock #: CP23523A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCGXCT210058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CP23523A
  • Mileage 97,019 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 92008 kilometers below market average!

Blue Pearlcoat 2012 Dodge Journey SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT

**CARPROOF CERTIFIED**.


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000)

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Tonneau Cover

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Console
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Safety

Child-Safety Locks

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Curb Side Mirrors
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor Chrysler Superstore

10380 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A7

