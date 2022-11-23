Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

336,000 KM

Details Description

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

226-246-2429

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

2012 Ford Econoline

Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

Location

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

336,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9385522
  • Stock #: AN-526
  • VIN: 1FBNE3BLXCDA89447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 336,000 KM

Vehicle Description

With CERTIFIED PROPANE AUTOGAS CONVERSIONS. Clean Carfax history without any accidents. 336000 km. Well-maintained vehicle.This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also One year Powertrain warranty is included in the price. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety.WE ACCEPT DEBIT/VISA/MASTERCARD/AMEX THIRD PARTY FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. PLEASE VISIT ************ *********** PROUD MEMBER OF OMVIC & UCDA. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Trade-in's are welcome.AUTO NATION CAR SALES Located at 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR, ON N8R 1A2 Open 6 days a week by appointment only. Please CALL at 226-246-2429 for further information.

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

226-246-2429

