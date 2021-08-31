2012 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 140,137 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Entertainment System Telematics

