Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

140,137 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,137KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7772511
  • Stock #: R2646
  • VIN: 1FMCU9D79CKB95792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,137 KM

Vehicle Description

$9,995 plus HST and Licensing.  No hidden fees. Equipped With:  4WD, 140137Km's,  Alloy Wheels,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, CD Player, and SO much more. We give you the opportunity to have any vehicle that you are looking at to your own mechanic before purchasing. WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED REGARDLESS OF YOUR CREDIT SITUATION !!!BANKRUPTCY, PROPOSALS, BAD CREDIT, REPOS, DISABILITY, COLLECTIONS, DIVORCE - NO PROBLEM!!! We will work with you to get you the lowest, most comfortable monthly payment!!! WINDSOR PRE-OWNED AUTO 3277 Tecumseh Rd. E. Windsor, ON N8W 1H2 519-915-5500 www.windsorpreowned.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Entertainment System
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 108,779 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Patriot No...
 112,330 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 154,562 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales Inc

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory