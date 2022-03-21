Menu
2012 Ford F-150

230,662 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

2012 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

  8665504
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

230,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8665504
  • Stock #: B329
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF7CKE01436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B329
  • Mileage 230,662 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean one owner '12 F150 with 5.0 liter V8 engine.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

