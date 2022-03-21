$19,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ezee Wheelz
519-735-3800
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
519-735-3800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
230,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8665504
- Stock #: B329
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF7CKE01436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B329
- Mileage 230,662 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean one owner '12 F150 with 5.0 liter V8 engine.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ezee Wheelz
Ezee Wheelz
9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2