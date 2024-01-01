$16,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 GMC Sierra 2500
WT
2012 GMC Sierra 2500
WT
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,195KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GT02ZCG5CZ171236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Stock # 20658
- Mileage 155,195 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2012 GMC Sierra 2500