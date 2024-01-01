Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT for sale in Windsor, ON

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

155,195 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 GMC Sierra 2500

WT

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1718828256
  2. 1718828256
  3. 1718828256
  4. 1718828256
  5. 1718828256
  6. 1718828256
  7. 1718828256
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,195KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GT02ZCG5CZ171236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 20658
  • Mileage 155,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT for sale in Windsor, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 2500 WT 155,195 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 166,500 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 2500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2017 RAM 2500 ST 276,408 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 2500