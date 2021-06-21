Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

157,458 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7367279
  • Stock #: A973
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC4CU350906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice '12 Hyundai Tuscon Limited with lots of goodies. Leather, roof, bluetooth, heated seats and more. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

519-735-3800

