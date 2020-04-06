Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Auto Nation Car Sales

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

226-246-2429

Contact Seller

$7,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4861437
  • Stock #: AN-319
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB3CD574869
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO NATION CAR SALES Location: 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR ON N8R 1A2 Just Arrived, Perfect Option for family vehicle. Great Gas Mileage. Please see pictures for details. Loaded with : 4X4, Alloy Wheels, Good tread LAUFENN All Season Tires, Heated Seats, Automatic, 4 Cylinder, Power Options, AC, FM/CD/AM and more. ** Financing ** We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability. ** Safety & E-Test ** Safety Certification include in the price. ** Dealership Message ** Auto Nation Car Sales is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.

Additional Information

Air Conditioning;Alloy Wheels;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • cruise controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

