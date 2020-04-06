2012 Jeep Patriot

9300 Tecumseh Rd E Windsor, ON N8R 1A2, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2
226-246-2429
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
AUTO NATION CAR SALES Location: 9300 TECUMSEH RD. EAST, WINDSOR ON N8R 1A2 Just Arrived, Perfect Option for family vehicle. Great Gas Mileage. Please see pictures for details. Loaded with : 4X4, Alloy Wheels, Good tread LAUFENN All Season Tires, Heated Seats, Automatic, 4 Cylinder, Power Options, AC, FM/CD/AM and more. ** Financing ** We have some great financing deal. For challenging credit, we take great care in positioning each application to ensure approval is guaranteed. Good, Bad or New credit ? We will get you approved and help you regain your credit stability. ** Safety & E-Test ** Safety Certification include in the price. ** Dealership Message ** Auto Nation Car Sales is committed to providing Quality Cars at a very reasonable price. We pride ourselves for being extremely competitive when it comes to pricing and quality of service that we deliver. Our staff is extremely professional and highly trained so you can make an educated buying decision.Additional Information
Air Conditioning;Alloy Wheels;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows
