2012 Jeep Wrangler

164,705 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

UNL Sahara No Accidents

UNL Sahara No Accidents

Location

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

164,705KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6557113
  • Stock #: 12032
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8CL187165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,705 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

All Credit Types Welcome!

 

This 2012 Jeep Wrangler UNL Sahara is equipped with 6cyl/3.6l automatic transmission, navigation, heated front seats, keyless entry, remote start, bluetooth, power windows, power locks.

 

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

Due to the current situations surrounding COVID-19, we are now operating by appointment only. Please call today for more information on this vehicle or to book a test drive. Thank You for your continued support! stay safe!

 

To book your test drive or to view this vehicle, call 519-948-5330

 

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

 

Drive Away In Your Dream Vehicle Today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

