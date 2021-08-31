Menu
2012 Kia Soul

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Auto Sales

519-915-3755

2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2U

2012 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

519-915-3755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731772
  • Stock #: 316
  • VIN: KNDJT2A65C7394908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A great and mint 2012 Kia Soul  ,  142000 Km /2.0L 4 cylinder , economic gas system good to save gas ,an excellent condition , No accident , AUX ,Bluetooth, fog lights ,  heated seats, USB , Car proof available ,with brand new set of tires all season , regular maintenance and come with in Safety, just come and get drive test our cars ready to go right away . Try us We'll be honest with you before and after the agreement and are ready to provide advice and assistance at anytime. 

 

Price: $7,480.00 +HST & Licensing

 

We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %2.99

 

Reach us by Phone # +1 519-915-3755 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca 

 

We Provide Car proof for all our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

519-915-3755

