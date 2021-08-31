+ taxes & licensing
519-915-3755
1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
A great and mint 2012 Kia Soul , 142000 Km /2.0L 4 cylinder , economic gas system good to save gas ,an excellent condition , No accident , AUX ,Bluetooth, fog lights , heated seats, USB , Car proof available ,with brand new set of tires all season , regular maintenance and come with in Safety, just come and get drive test our cars ready to go right away . Try us We'll be honest with you before and after the agreement and are ready to provide advice and assistance at anytime.
Price: $7,480.00 +HST & Licensing
We Finance - Financing available with interest rates as low as %2.99
Reach us by Phone # +1 519-915-3755 , or visit our website www.goldenautosales.ca
We Provide Car proof for all our inventory!
