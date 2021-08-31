Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Soul

92,247 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Automaxx Windsor

519-974-9358

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2u - Heated seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

2u - Heated seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control!

Location

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

519-974-9358

  1. 7982991
  2. 7982991
  3. 7982991
  4. 7982991
  5. 7982991
  6. 7982991
  7. 7982991
  8. 7982991
  9. 7982991
  10. 7982991
  11. 7982991
  12. 7982991
  13. 7982991
  14. 7982991
  15. 7982991
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

92,247KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7982991
  • Stock #: P9252
  • VIN: KNDJT2A63C7746349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P9252
  • Mileage 92,247 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, SAT RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL! Trades welcomed and financing available, apply for credit online! A 30 day warranty is included with each vehicle, with the option to purchase extended warranty! We service what we sell at ServiceMAXX Windsor Total Car Care! Winner of Best of Windsor - Used Car Dealership - in 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2021! We have a 4.6 Google rating and an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau! Servicing Windsor, Tecumseh, St. Clair Beach, Lakeshore, Belle River, Stoney Pointe, Tilbury, Chatham, Lasalle, Amherstburg, Essex, Harrow, Kingsville, Leamington, Woodslee, Comber, St. Joachim and beyond! We sell Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, GM, Cadillac, Buick, Pontiac, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, Lincoln, Mazda, Nissan, and VW. All our vehicles are safetied and professionally detailed. We are a family owned and operated dealership since 2007! For more detailed information please visit our website or call one of our professional sales associates. For a relaxing, no pressure sales experience, with over 200 cars to choose from look no further than AutoMAXX Pre-Owned Superstore in Windsor! We'll be happy to show you the AutoMAXX way to buy a car!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Automaxx Windsor

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 73,062 KM
$19,700 + tax & lic
2018 Smart fortwo PA...
 15,902 KM
$17,300 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 39,055 KM
$15,700 + tax & lic

Email Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

Automaxx Windsor

4200 TECUMSEH RD E, Windsor, ON N8W 1K1

Call Dealer

519-974-XXXX

(click to show)

519-974-9358

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory