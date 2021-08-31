Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

157,360 KM

Details Description Features

$11,795

+ tax & licensing
Ezee Wheelz

519-735-3800

EX Luxury

Location

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

157,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7843137
  • Stock #: B133
  • VIN: KNDPCCA2XC7300633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Excerllent value in this '12 Sportage EX Luxury with sunroof, backup camera, bluetooth, heated front seats, driver seat cooled. 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. Ask about our Lease to Own plan.

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Ezee Wheelz

Ezee Wheelz

9630 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8R 1A2

519-735-3800

