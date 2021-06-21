+ taxes & licensing
519-948-5330
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2
519-948-5330
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca
This stunning 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2, V10/5.2L, 550HP @ 8,000RPM, Torque 398ft-lbs @ 6,500 RPM, 6 Speed E-Gear W/Overdrive, Engine Comp't Light; Interior & Entry Area LED Lights, Wheels Painted Black Callisto Aluminum Alloy, Exterior Color White, Bianco Monocerus, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, Transparent Engine Cover, Engine Room LED Lighting, Diamond Pattern Leather Interior Upholstery, Travel Package, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Front Lifting System, Lamborghini Inspected, 4 Brand New Pilot Super Sport Tires 235/35/ZR19 Front-295/30/ZR19 Rear, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & MP3, Sirius XM, Beautifully Accented Black Gloss Wrapped Roof And Engine Bonnet Cover And Hood Stripes
Call Today For More Information Or To Book Your Viewing On This Vehicle 519-948-5330
Financing www.wautoshoppers.ca
Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC
W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2