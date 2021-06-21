Menu
2012 Lamborghini Gallardo

28,500 KM

Details Description Features

$189,995

+ tax & licensing
$189,995

+ taxes & licensing

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

519-948-5330

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo

LP550-2

2012 Lamborghini Gallardo

LP550-2

Location

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

519-948-5330

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$189,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7362530
  Stock #: 12050
  VIN: ZHWGC5BZ6CLA12164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 28,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This stunning 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2, V10/5.2L, 550HP @ 8,000RPM, Torque 398ft-lbs @ 6,500 RPM, 6 Speed E-Gear W/Overdrive, Engine Comp't Light; Interior & Entry Area LED Lights, Wheels Painted Black Callisto Aluminum Alloy, Exterior Color White, Bianco Monocerus, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, Transparent Engine Cover, Engine Room LED Lighting, Diamond Pattern Leather Interior Upholstery, Travel Package, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Front Lifting System, Lamborghini Inspected, 4 Brand New Pilot Super Sport Tires 235/35/ZR19 Front-295/30/ZR19 Rear, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc CD Changer & MP3, Sirius XM, Beautifully Accented Black Gloss Wrapped Roof And Engine Bonnet Cover And Hood Stripes

Call Today For More Information Or To Book Your Viewing On This Vehicle 519-948-5330

Finance from 1.99% above prime (OAC)
0 Down payment available
No payments for 6 months OAC

W Auto Shoppers has been serving Windsor and its surrounding areas for 21 years. We specialize in QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles. All makes and models.

Vehicle Features

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support
Power Door Locks
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

W Auto Shoppers Pre-Owned Centre

5049 Tecumseh Road East, Windsor, ON N8T 1C2

