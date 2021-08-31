Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

155,700 KM

Details Description Features

$6,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Auto Sales

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

519-915-3755

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,799

+ taxes & licensing

155,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7725913
  • Stock #: 339
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF7C1672821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,700 KM

Vehicle Description

A great 2012 Mazda 3 , Free Accident, 2.0 L 4 cylinder ,  just 155 K Economic system to save gas, an excellent condition , 2 entry keys coming with remote start ,Car proof available , regular maintenance and come with in Safety, just come and get drive test our cars ready to go right away . Try us We'll be honest with you before and after the agreement and are ready to provide advice and assistance at any time , just call any time for Golden Auto Sales 519-915-3755 Ask for Hussain. Visit our Facebook page :https://www.facebook.com/golden.autosales.94

website: www.goldenautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Auto Sales

2011 Honda Civic DX-G
 155,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic

Email Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

Golden Auto Sales

1375 Crawford Ave, Windsor, ON N8X 2A7

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-3755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory