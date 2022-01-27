Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

264,604 KM

$35,000

Z's Auto

519-979-0233

Contact Seller
Location

Z's Auto

11293 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8R 1B1

519-979-0233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # w12sprintr 683770
  • Mileage 264,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

