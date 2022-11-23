2012 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 2 6 8 , 6 3 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9383050

9383050 Stock #: 19121

19121 VIN: 3C6UD5DL2CG184856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 268,630 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.