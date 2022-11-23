$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Sherwood Auto Sales
519-945-3611
2012 RAM 2500
SLT
Location
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
268,630KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9383050
- Stock #: 19121
- VIN: 3C6UD5DL2CG184856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 268,630 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Turbocharged
