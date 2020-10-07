Menu
2013 Acura TL

73,578 KM

Details Description Features

$15,299

+ tax & licensing
FWD No Accidents One Owner

Location

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

73,578KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5918421
  • Stock #: 11855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Fast Approvals: www.wautoshoppers.ca

 

This 2013 Acura TL is in excellent condition, no accidents, low km, 6cyl, 3.5l engine, leather interior, heated seats, power windows, power seats, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, memory seats, bluetooth, voice recognition, XM radio, intermittent wipers, cruise control, dual exhaust and more!

 

For more information on this vehicle....Call: 519-948-5330

Click: wautoshoppers.ca Come to our location: 5049 Tecumseh Rd East, Windsor ON

 

Finance from 1.99% Above Prime (OAC)

0 Down payment available

No payments for 6 months OAC

 

 We Are Doing Our Part In Keeping Our Staff As Well As Our Customers Safe During These Hard Times. All Vehicles Are Sanitized Before And After Entry. All Customers Must Wear A Mask And Sanitize Hands Before Entry Of Vehicle Or Dealership. Thank You For Being So Patient As We Are Trying To Maintain A Safe Environment For You As Well As Our Staff.

 

This vehicle is not certified, certification is available for $699 plus taxes.

 

 

*Please note that fuel, OMVIC fee, certification, registration and licensing are extra*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

