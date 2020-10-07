Menu
2013 BMW 3 Series

83,435 KM

Details Description Features

$17,404

+ tax & licensing
$17,404

+ taxes & licensing

Advanced Auto Sale

519-250-2222

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

2013 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive

Location

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

519-250-2222

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,404

+ taxes & licensing

83,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5997879
  • Stock #: 2147
  • VIN: WBA3B3C56DF531056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Liquid Blue Metalic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 83,435 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT - GREAT SELECTION - PRICED TO SELL //
Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Advanced Auto Sale

Advanced Auto Sale

1725 Tecumseh Rd West, Windsor, ON N9B 1V3

